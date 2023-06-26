HSE issues safety alert about two e-cigarette products

The HSE has issued a safety alert notice regarding two e-cigarette products which contain "more than the permitted concentration of nicotine."

The products in question, Fantasi Ice Orange and Fantasi Ice Remix Blackcurrant and Lemon, pose a serious risk to public safety.

Retailers are being asked to recall the vaping products, and consumers should not use them.

The products were sampled and analysed by the HSE and found to have a nicotine concentration up to 25.3mg/ml.

The declared nicotine concentration on the packaging indicated a nicotine concentration of 20mg/ml or 2% nicotine.

The HSE has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers and made them aware of this issue.

HSE's regional chief environmental health officer, Maurice Mulcahy, said: “As a precautionary measure, our message for the public is to check the Fantasi Ice products you may have against the two products involved in this alert.

If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it.

“We are also asking retailers to stop selling the products listed and to contact the HSE with supplier traceability details," Dr Mulcahy said.

"If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products, we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website.”

Retailers with any queries in relation to this matter can contact the HSE at info.tpd@hse.ie.

More information on the products can be found here using the words ‘electronic cigarette’.

More information on this RAPEX alert can be found here.