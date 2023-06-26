Sides 'very far apart' as talks on firefighters dispute conclude

Labour Court talks on the retained firefighters dispute have concluded with major divisions remaining between both sides.

Siptu public administration and community division organiser Karan O Loughlin said that there was “very little change” from the employer’s side throughout the talks.

The Labour Court will now consider both sides and will issue a recommendation in a bid to resolve the dispute.

Ms O Loughlin said that she expects the Labour Court recommendation to be issued sometime next week.

Siptu's Karan O Loughlin. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

“It’s a difficult part for the court, as the positions of the parties remain very far apart,” Ms O Loughlin said after talks concluded on Tuesday evening.

Retained firefighters say that their job is no longer tenable due to stagnant pay and increasing responsibilities of the role. This is causing a recruitment and retention crisis that threatens the continued operation of the service, some firefighters say.

Siptu has said that improving pay is central to resolving the dispute.

However, Local Government Minister Darragh O'Brien previously said that although firefighters should get a pay rise, this should be negotiated through the upcoming public sector pay talks.

Strikes across some 50% of stations were held in protest over pay and conditions earlier this month.

All-out strike action, planned for last week, was cancelled to allow for Labour Court talks.

However, retained firefighters have continued a lower level of industrial action, refusing to engage in extra work, such as training, until the dispute is resolved.

Of the 3,000 firefighters employed nationally, some 2,000 are retained, part-time firefighters.

Unlike full-time firefighters who are paid a wage and accrue benefits such as holiday pay, retained firefighters are paid a retainer of €8,500 annually to be on call. They are additionally paid per callout.

They say that the annual retainer has not been increased for many years, despite inflation and increasing demands of the job.

Unless pay and conditions are improved, some firefighters fear that no one will enter and stay in the Fire Service which is already facing serious difficulties in recruiting and retaining members.

Retained firefighters have to live with significant restrictions. They are only permitted to work within a 3km radius of their home, and firefighters in some stations say they find it difficult to take annual leave due to understaffing.