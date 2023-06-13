'Untenable' for part-time firefighters to be on-call permanently

Opposition TDs have called for the modernisation of the fire service, saying the existing system for retained firefighters is “untenable”.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said it was “untenable” for retained firefighters to be on-call permanently.

“I think it’s untenable to ask people to almost be on permanent call and to work and live within [3]km of a fire station,” Ms Murphy told reporters.

It comes as up to 50% of fire stations are currently closed due to strike action being carried out by retained firefighters on Tuesday.

Further industrial action is being threatened if existing concerns over retention and recruitment are not addressed by the Government.

Retained firefighters are part-time firefighters, with about 2,000 working across more than 200 fire stations. They are paid a yearly €8,500 retainer to be on-call 24/7, with firefighters also receiving a fee per callout.

Ms Murphy added it was difficult for retained firefighters to access full-time employment, with some employers reluctant to take them on.

“It's increasingly difficult to get employers to take people on who are on a retained firefighting service, which is very problematic,” Ms Murphy said.

For people's own career opportunities, it narrows down where they can look for work as well, so it’s very problematic.”

Solidarity and Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry said it was “no wonder” there was a retention crisis within the fire service due to the current payment levels.

“No wonder there is a huge recruitment and retainment crisis within the fire service. Those pay structures haven't been seriously changed in the last 20 years,” Mr Barry said.

He added that the Government had “refused” to engage with retained firefighters and this had caused the ongoing industrial action.

However, it is understood Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien will be making a statement on retained firefighters strike later on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Siptu’s public administration and community division organiser Karen O’Loughlin called for Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe to “release the money” to improve both pay and conditions.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms O’Loughlin said there was a solution and that was additional funding being allocated to the fire service.

“I suppose Depra and Paschal Donohoe are going to have to come forward now with that expenditure to release that money to enable this dispute to be resolved,” Ms O’Loughlin said.