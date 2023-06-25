Two charged after man wounded in robbery by ‘hatchet-wielding raiders’

Two men have been charged after a man sustained a stab wound in a burglary involving a suspected hatchet.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at a house in the Northwick Drive area of north Belfast.

Some time between midnight and 3am, two men entered the property. One was allegedly armed with a hatchet.

A man in his 40s suffered a stab wound to his shoulder and facial injuries. A number of windows and the front door of the property were also damaged.

Two men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage and are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.