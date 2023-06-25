Two charged after man wounded in robbery by ‘hatchet-wielding raiders’

Two charged after man wounded in robbery by ‘hatchet-wielding raiders’
(Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 18:16
David Young, PA

Two men have been charged after a man sustained a stab wound in a burglary involving a suspected hatchet.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at a house in the Northwick Drive area of north Belfast.

Some time between midnight and 3am, two men entered the property. One was allegedly armed with a hatchet.

A man in his 40s suffered a stab wound to his shoulder and facial injuries. A number of windows and the front door of the property were also damaged.

Two men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage and are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

More in this section

cheering crowd of unrecognized people at a rock music concert. concert crowd in front of bright stage lights. Concert audience a HSE wants to expand festival drugs-testing pilot
Garda Garda renew appeal for help catching fatal hit-and-run driver 12 years on
Military accident Man dies following car crash in Co Meath
hatchetPlace: Northern Ireland
Jackie McIlroy will look at issues related to the Emily case and wider concerns within the HSE (PA)

Expert appointed to examine safeguarding within HSE following Emily case

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd