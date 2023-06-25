RTÉ staff 'are right' to fear for jobs, says veteran broadcaster Ciarán Mullooly

Staff at RTÉ fear for their jobs in the fall-out over the Ryan Tubridy secret payments scandal.

A number of staff who did not want to be named told the Irish Examiner they fear an increasing number of people will stop paying the €160 annual TV licence fee and the Government will cut additional funding for the broadcaster.

Ciarán Mullooly, RTÉ’s former Midlands correspondent, said he has heard current staff worries about job cuts coming down the tracks.

But he also believes the “betrayal of the trust” of ordinary members of staff who endured repeated pay cuts has killed any chance of the licence fee being increased again.

On speculation among staff at RTÉ that the licence fee — and ultimately jobs — are now at risk, Mr Mullooly said: “I think they are right."

All of these situations came about because of the decision to pay literally millions to a handful of staff.

“In terms of staff numbers, when I left [two years ago] the newsroom was down to a shoestring and I can’t see where they can reduce staff any more.

“I think staff inside [RTÉ] now are worried the chances of getting a licence fee increase are gone and will never return after this.

“It’s a betrayal of trust. It’s appalling.”

He added: “At the time [I left] they were seeking cost-cutting in the region of €1-€2 million in the newsroom and they were looking at ways to cut costs.

“That happened four or five times in my lifetime there and, on every occasion, the payments to stars have come up and, on every occasion, we were assured their payments were coming down," Mr Mullooly said.

It is a betrayal of trust that staff had put in management.

Asked about staff fears for jobs, an RTÉ spokesperson said: “Deputy director general Adrian Lynch has acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

“In his note to staff he said ‘this has been a massive breach of trust with the public, and with all of us who have the interest of the public at the centre of our jobs every day’.

“He also said the executive board is ‘committed to working with the chair and the RTÉ board to do whatever we can to rebuild trust and ensure such a serious brief of transparency never again occurs’.”

A senior RTÉ source added that any talk of job cuts in light of Mr Tubridy's secret pay scandal is “pure speculation”.

However, another member of staff, who asked not to be named, said there is widespread concern now about the future funding of the national broadcaster because of fallout from this scandal.

“There is no doubt that there will be cuts,” the staff member said.

Many of us fear more people will simply stop paying the TV licence fee altogether.

“Added to that is the very real chance that government funding will be cut.

“There is also a fear now that the 85% we get now will be cut and licence fee money will now be spread out equally among all the broadcasters.”