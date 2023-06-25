Garda renew appeal for help catching fatal hit-and-run driver 12 years on

Gardaí are using the 12th anniversary of a fatal hit and run in Co Monaghan to appeal for help catching the driver responsible.

Fintan Traynor was killed in the collision in Lemgare, Clontibret on Sunday, June 26, 2011.

He was walking home after a night out in Castleblayney when he was struck by a car on Lemgare Road.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Fintan Traynor (Garda/PA)

Investigating gardaí believe that an Audi A4, 1996 to 2001 model, was involved in this collision.

The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was recovered by gardai at the scene of the collision.

The Lemgare Road links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co Armagh

The Garda insisted the investigation remains active and, in the past 10 years, more than 400 leads have been followed.

Gardai said the vehicle and driver have still yet to be located.

Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District appealed for assistance in finding the person responsible for Mr Traynor’s death.

A reward for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is available through Crimestoppers.

“I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward,” said Mr Durcan.

“With the passage of time, perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter.

“Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

“In 12 years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station or, anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers.