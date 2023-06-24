'Worrying' rise in women dying from drug overdoses

There has been a “worrying” upsurge in drug deaths among women in recent years, new figure show.

Health Research Board (HRB) data reveals that female poisoning deaths rose from 115 in 2019 to 155 in 2020, when deaths among men fell slightly.

The HRB figures show there was a total of 806 drug-related deaths in 2020, compared to 645 in 2011.

The total includes 409 poisoning (or overdose) deaths and 397 non-poisoning fatalities, due to medical causes, such as heart attacks, or trauma, such as death caused by hanging.

The figures, which were detailed at the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use, shows an almost 90% increase in the number of females dying from overdoses, from 83 in 2011 to 155 in 2020.

This compares to a 10% increase in fatal poisonings involving men, from 231 to 254.

In 2020, women accounted for almost four in 10 fatal overdoses, compared to a quarter in 2011.

The increase in fatal overdoses involving females was most dramatic in the last year (up 35%, from 115 to 155).

Fall in deaths among males

The National Drugs Related Deaths Index shows that deaths among males actually fell slightly in the same years, from 256 to 254.

Presenting the findings at the citizens’ assembly, HRB senior researcher Suzi Lyons said the figures highlighted a “worrying trend” in relation to women and said it was an issue that needed to be investigated further as to why.

The gender differences are also seen, albeit not to the same extent, in non-poisoning deaths, with fatalities involving females more than doubling, from 51 in 2011 to 111 in 2020.

Non-poisoning deaths among men rose by 30% but reduced significantly between 2019 and 2020 (356 to 286). The drop among females was slight (118 to 111).

Females accounted for 28% of non-poisoning deaths in 2020, compared to 19% in 2011.

As reported earlier in the Irish Examiner, the index shows a dramatic rise in fatal cocaine poisonings in the last decade as well as an increase in heroin and methadone implicated deaths and fatalities involving benzodiazepines (sedatives prescribed legally or sold illicitly on the street).

In her presentation, Dr Lyons said that in relation to deaths due to hanging the “most common drug” used by those involved was cannabis, followed by cocaine.

In response to a question from the assembly, she said cannabis was “rarely, if ever” found in fatal poisonings.

She said that while it was the drug most commonly found among those who hanged themselves, she was not necessarily “making a connection” between the drug and the act.

Assembly chair and former HSE boss Paul Reid said the figures were “quite grim and quite stark”.

He said they were a “wake up call” for policy makers and legislators and provided a “sense of urgency” to the work of the assembly.

Jim Walsh, principal officer in the Drugs Policy and Social Inclusion Unit of the Department of Health, said that if anything defined the need for a health-led approach to drugs, drug-related deaths was it.

He said Ireland needed to make this a “public health priority” as in Scotland, where they set up a Drug Deaths Task Force.

“Let’s do that here,” he said.