Delay in making RTÉ payment scandal public causing 'tensions' in Department

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media (TCAGSM) has said “it would have been inappropriate” to raise the issue of Ryan Tubridy’s previously undisclosed payments by RTÉ at an appearance by department officials at a public accounts committee hearing on Thursday.

PAC chairman Brian Stanley has questioned the “choreography” of the announcement by RTÉ to staff. This announcement took place at the same time as a PAC hearing which included discussions with department officials around matters concerning the State broadcaster.

Despite the Department of TCAGSM having full knowledge of the pending controversy, the matter was not presented at the PAC, something which Mr Stanley said was “interesting”.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the department said that the issue was a matter for the board of RTÉ.

“RTÉ were not at that meeting,” the department stated.

"The matter was not raised at the meeting, and it would have been inappropriate for the department to discuss such a matter in a public forum ahead of the board concluding its process, and a formal communication of the facts, particularly as it was a matter for the board of RTÉ in the first instance."

Culture Minister Catherine Martin speaks to the media on Friday. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Stanley appeared to have a different view in an interview on Morning Ireland yesterday.

“There needs to be accountability here, because this is a shocking situation that broke [on Thursday afternoon],” said the Sinn Fein TD.

“I think that the choreography of it is interesting, because we actually had the department that’s directly responsible for RTÉ, Catherine Martin’s department — senior officials — before the public accounts committee.

“That meeting ended around 2.30pm, at exactly the same time as RTÉ staff were starting to be briefed on this — I think that’s interesting in itself.”

The department also clarified the timeline of when the department and Catherine Martin knew of the serious issues emerging at RTÉ.

“On Friday, June 16, the department was advised that the fact-finding review had concluded and been submitted to the audit and risk committee of RTÉ,” continued its statement to this newspaper.

“On Monday, June 19, the Chair of RTÉ wrote to Minister Martin to advise that the Board had discussed the report that day and that once the Board had considered the matter fully and decided on the appropriate course of action, she would update the minister.

“On the afternoon of Thursday, June 22, the minister and department were provided with an advance copy of the board's statement, which contained details on the matter.

“The minister spoke with the Chair after the board's statement was received.”

A senior source at the department told the Irish Examiner that there appears to be some tension and frustration in the department with the seven-day lag of officials and the minister subsequently hearing about the issue, and it finally being revealed to RTÉ staff and the public.

A meeting that Ms Martin had scheduled with the chairwoman of RTÉ board of directors, which was originally set for Monday, has now been brought forward to Saturday, following discussions with the minister yesterday.