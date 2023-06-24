'Barter' deals 'not the norm' at commercial radio stations

Sources at Ireland's top commercial radio groups have said payments such as those received by Ryan Tubridy using the "barter account" are "unheard of".

While high-profile presenters may get perks as part of their job in broadcasting, or may earn separately to their presenting role, contractual agreements underwritten by the station are not commonplace, according to staff at Ireland's largest commercial radio groups Bauer Group and Wireless Group.

It emerged on Thursday that the former Late Late Show host had been paid €345,000 in hidden payments since 2017 which were separate to his salary.

In a statement on Thursday, RTÉ said a review found that under a previously undisclosed agreement, Mr Tubridy was guaranteed an additional annual income of €75,000 which was intended to come from a commercial partner.

The payment was in exchange for several personal appearances a year.

The statement continued: "The commercial partner did not renew this agreement for a second year, and since the agreement was guaranteed and underwritten by RTÉ, the payments were instead made directly by RTÉ to Mr Tubridy's agent (on his behalf)."

'Highly unusual'

Jack Murray, CEO Of Media HQ, a media contacts software company said: “I’ve never heard of this type of arrangement. It is highly unusual".

Sources in commercial radio stations across the country echoed those comments, saying the "barter" arrangement practice as outlined by RTÉ was “not normal or typical”.

A source working in advertising at Bauer Media — which owns stations including Newstalk and Red FM — said they were “unaware” of any of their broadcasters receiving a similar type of payment.

The source said: “You can get hotels and stayovers and little perks like a free dinner or maybe a bottle of wine, but not €75,000 per year extra.

“There are pool cars that are swapped around as part of the company car, but anyone who has been gifted a car by a dealer, would be paying benefit in kind on it, so there is no escaping it or not declaring it.

It’s all up front."

Former RTÉ executive board member Willie O'Reilly, who previously held commercial roles at Today FM and Newstalk, told the RTÉ News at One yesterday that he was unaware of any commercial deal with Ryan Tubridy that would explain the difference between his published pay and his actual pay.

He was also questioned on who in RTÉ has the ultimate sign-off on deals negotiated for high earners.

He said: “The top talent, they keep that information tight, there was only the director general, the chief financial officer, and probably the head of the department that the person was working with.

"So, the information was kept tight, so I wasn't party to any negotiations in my time”.