HSE hears concerns over closure of Owenacurra

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster met with advocates for residents in an East Cork mental health facility this week, to hear concerns around its looming closure.

Families of residents have advocated for a halt on the planned closure of the Owenacurra residential site, pointing to the high standard of care available.

The centre is being closed based on an HSE assessment of the building as no longer suitable.

Mr Gloster met Independent councillor for East Cork Liam Quiade and Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan on Thursday to discuss this situation.

“The main item for discussion was the Owenacurra Mental Health Service in Midleton, Co Cork,” an HSE spokeswoman said.

“The CEO listened to the concerns of both public representatives. He plans to consult with his own officials and also hopes to visit the service as he does with many services.”

Mr Quaide said: “I felt there was a very genuine engagement with our concerns on Mr Gloster’s part. He was not in a position to make commitments as he needed to consult with other stakeholders but he heard us out and it was clear he took us seriously.”

It is his understanding Mr Gloster will also visit St Stephen’s Hospital in Glanmire where there are plans to build a large mental unit on the rural campus.

“It was significant that (Mr Gloster) pledged to visit the Owenacurra Centre to meet residents and staff,” he said.

“He will also visit St Stephen’s Hospital, Glanmire as we raised related concerns about proposals to build a 50-bed continuing care/rehabilitation mental health unit on that isolated campus.”

Last month, the Mental Health Commission published inspection reports on Owenacurra showing a compliance rating of 90%, its highest since 2018.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the time, Mary Hurley, the sister of one resident, said the reports show it does not make sense to close down this facility.

She said: “It leaves a bitter taste really. From my sister’s experience, she’s really thrived in that setting.

"I would’ve thought from a logical point of view you do everything to retain services like that.”