Homeowners urged to secure house before going on holiday to prevent burglary 

As we head towards July, many people will be planning their summer breaks and homeowners are advised to make security part of those plans.

While July and August are the most popular months for people taking trips, it is also a busy time for burglars.

People who break into houses are aware homes will be left unattended for long periods of time over the summer and seek to capitalise on this.

Homeowners are encouraged to take as many steps as possible to ensure their home is secure before they head off on holidays.

An Garda Síochána has published advice on how to go about protecting your home from being burgled.

Almost a quarter of summertime burglaries involves a person entering through an unsecured access point.

Before you leave, it is vital all possible access points are closed and locked.

Most burglars are opportunists and will select the easiest target they find so it is vital your actions do not assist them in any way.

Any keys should be kept away from windows and letterboxes and, of course, your house alarm should be set.

You can take measures to make it look as though your house is occupied such as using timer switches or apps to have lights coming on inside the house at nighttime. Motion detectors on external lights are also helpful.

Having a neighbour, friend or family member check on the house on occasion is encouraged and having them collect any post that may be visible from outside the home will stop a build-up which will make it easy to see that there is no one home.

It is not advisable to have a note left on display for delivery or postal services as it makes it obvious that the home is unoccupied.

A barrier of prickly hedge around the edge of the garden or under the window can help deter thieves. File picture

Security does not stop with the home, as Garda figures show the theft of tools, equipment, and bicycles increase by one-third during the summer months.

An unlocked garden shed or unsecured bicycle are easy targets for a burglar.

Ensuring the garden is not messy or overgrown before leaving for your trip is also important, as an untidy garden can indicate a vacant home.

A barrier of prickly hedge around the edge of the garden or under the window can help deter thieves.

However, hedges and shrubs should not be higher than 3ft so as not to provide a potential burglar with a place to hide.

Beyond securing your premises and physical belongings, people should be very careful about what information they are sharing online.

Refrain from posting about your upcoming trip and sharing updates and photos while on holiday, as you can never be certain who is watching your online activity.

Location sharing should be turned off for the duration of your holiday.

Anyone who is feeling anxious about their home security can speak with their local Crime Prevention Officer.