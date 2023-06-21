Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast

Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) body worn camera in Derry City in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 10:55
Claudia Savage, PA

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing incident in west Belfast in Tuesday evening.

Close to 9pm on Tuesday, police received a call that a man had been stabbed inside a property in the Rossnareen Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said a man was treated for injuries resulting from the incident.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NIAS attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for wounds to his arm and abdomen,” they said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area, who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or any other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2109 of 20/06/23.

More in this section

National Economic Dialogue conference Eamon Ryan rules out compulsory purchase of peatlands to meet rewetting targets
Gardaí arrest man and seize €1.2m cocaine following search operations in Dublin and Meath Gardaí arrest man and seize €1.2m cocaine following search operations in Dublin and Meath
Dave Fanning apologises for 'poor taste' comments about Christy Dignam Dave Fanning apologises for 'poor taste' comments about Christy Dignam
stabbingPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The main Killarney to Muckross / Kenmare road was flooded on Tuesday afternoon resulting in traffic navigating carefully following the heavy thunder showers. The unusual weather of heavy rain, loud thunder and lighting, played havoc with drivetime traffic. Picture: Don MacMonagle</p>

Heavy showers and thunderstorms expected today as unsettled weather to continue

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd