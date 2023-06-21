Gardaí arrest man and seize €1.2m cocaine following search operations in Dublin and Meath

A man has been arrested following search operations carried out by gardaí in Dublin and Meath where €1.2m worth of cocaine and significant sums of cash was seized on Monday afternoon.

As part of intelligence-led operations targetting organised criminal activity under Operation Tara, two vehicles were intercepted by officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in The Ward area of Dublin near the Meath border at around 4pm.

Picture: Garda Press Office

This resulted in the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2m. Following that, searches were carried out at three business premises, six homes and lands at two locations in The Ward area.

In the course of the searches, cash totalling €350,000 and £28,000 sterling was seized along with financial documentation, vehicles, electronic devices, a money counter and a vacuum-packing machine.

One male, 40, was arrested on suspicion of committing organised crime offences pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in County Meath.

The operation is being supported by the Defence Forces along with other National and Divisional Garda units and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner of Organised and Serious Crime, Justin Kelly said: "The focus of An Garda Síochána is preventing harm to our communities. This operation has prevented a significant amount of cocaine making it onto our streets for supply, the profit from which would have been reinvested, not only in further drugs supply, but also to fuel other forms of violence and harm.

"Seizing this huge sum of cash is a significant blow for this organised crime group and demonstrates our strategy to dismantle such groups and deprive them of their illicit profits. I wish to thank all the members of An Garda Síochána from the various specialist sections involved in this substantial policing operation. I also wish express my gratitude to our Defence Forces personnel who also provided valuable assistance and expertise."