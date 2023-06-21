Gardaí arrest man and seize €1.2m cocaine following search operations in Dublin and Meath

Gardaí arrest man and seize €1.2m cocaine following search operations in Dublin and Meath

Searches were carried out at three business premises, six homes and lands at two locations in The Ward area. 

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 08:35
Imasha Costa

A man has been arrested following search operations carried out by gardaí in Dublin and Meath where €1.2m worth of cocaine and significant sums of cash was seized on Monday afternoon. 

As part of intelligence-led operations targetting organised criminal activity under Operation Tara, two vehicles were intercepted by officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in The Ward area of Dublin near the Meath border at around 4pm. 

Picture: Garda Press Office
Picture: Garda Press Office

This resulted in the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2m. Following that, searches were carried out at three business premises, six homes and lands at two locations in The Ward area. 

In the course of the searches, cash totalling €350,000 and £28,000 sterling was seized along with financial documentation, vehicles, electronic devices, a money counter and a vacuum-packing machine.

One male, 40, was arrested on suspicion of committing organised crime offences pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in County Meath.

The operation is being supported by the Defence Forces along with other National and Divisional Garda units and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Commenting on the operation, Assistant Commissioner of Organised and Serious Crime, Justin Kelly said: "The focus of An Garda Síochána is preventing harm to our communities. This operation has prevented a significant amount of cocaine making it onto our streets for supply, the profit from which would have been reinvested, not only in further drugs supply, but also to fuel other forms of violence and harm.

"Seizing this huge sum of cash is a significant blow for this organised crime group and demonstrates our strategy to dismantle such groups and deprive them of their illicit profits. I wish to thank all the members of An Garda Síochána from the various specialist sections involved in this substantial policing operation. I also wish express my gratitude to our Defence Forces personnel who also provided valuable assistance and expertise."

More in this section

Gerry Hutch court case Report finds new 'improved' non-jury court should permanently replace Special Criminal Court 
Private Sean Rooney death Hearing date set for those accused of killing Private Sean Rooney
New National Children's Hospital Site No final work programme for Children's Hospital as tensions mount
GardaiDublin
<p>Dave Fanning</p>

Dave Fanning apologises for 'poor taste' comments about Christy Dignam

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd