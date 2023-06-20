Taoiseach dismisses Sinn Féin claims on children's hospital as 'unhelpful distraction'

The Taoiseach has dismissed reports of significant issues with the new National Children's Hospital as an "unhelpful distraction" aimed at shifting the focus away from the contractor.

It had been reported that 11 operating theatres within the new National Children’s Hospital require additional work which could amount to tens of millions of euro and would further delay completion.

Asked about the latest controversy, Leo Varadkar also took aim at contractors BAM, stating: "The development board and the employers' representatives have been engaging with the contractor for months, seeking a programme outlining how it will successfully complete the final 20% of the hospital. This has not been forthcoming.

"The Government believes this is an unhelpful distraction, aimed at shifting the focus from the contractor and its responsibilities to others," he told the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who suggested the project has been mismanaged from the start.

She said the board of the hospital had discovered there were problems with operating theatres in May of last year.

"Remarkably, it took the board more than a full year to respond to this situation despite further warnings in November of last year."

She said the report of an independent expert appointed by Children’s Health Ireland that the board received in November of last year found "major generic faults".

She said: "These are not snagging lists but rather indicative of major generic faults and non-compliances. The longer that these issues take to get resolved, the more expensive and time consuming it will become."

However, the Taoiseach said he had not seen the report and questioned whether the information put forward by Ms McDonald was "even accurate" as it had been disputed by the board.

"Theatres, as we all know, are critically important rooms. That is why it is important for the development board to check and correct any potential deviations from plans.

"There can be no suggestion that any additional work on these 11 theatres, should it even be needed, could have any effect on the completion or opening of the hospital. Any works, if needed, can be done in parallel," Mr Varadkar said.

In a statement, the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) dismissed warnings that the new facility is facing further significant cost and time overruns, claiming any alterations are “minor”.

The board said there has been no material change to the design of the new hospital and the remedial work to ceilings will not impact on the completion date of the facility.

The spokesperson confirmed that the NPHDB has been aware of the potential issue since May 2022 and the issue is being addressed in a “timely and appropriate manner”.

“The change, if instructed to BAM, will involve the movement of four ceiling grilles in each of the 11 theatres.

"This will not cost ‘tens of millions of euro’, as is being claimed, and is not expected to have an impact on the completion date of the hospital."

In a statement BAM said its "sole focus" is on delivering the Children’s Hospital, with 80% of work complete.

"We are continuing to prepare the programme update as required under the contract based on the scope as currently known.

"We are working closely with our client’s design team to support development of the revised scope of work for the operating theatres," BAM stated.

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last night said he would asking that the hospital board appear to answer questions on the latest controversy.