Spanish and Chemistry Leaving Cert papers 'relatively straightforward'

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 18:47
Jess Casey

Students who revised their past papers well were rewarded with "relatively straightforward" Spanish and chemistry exams as the Leaving Certificate continued on Tuesday. 

Overall, both Spanish papers were straightforward, according to David McArdle, subject spokesperson with the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI).

A teacher at De La Salle Secondary School in Dundalk, Co Louth, Mr McArdle said his students, in general, were very positive about the exam.

“Overall, the higher level paper was very, very accessible. 

"If students were using past papers for revision, which I’m sure they were, they would have found the paper very easy to do."

“A lot of similar vocabulary came up from previous papers, particularly the Section C questions which were the letter, diary entry, and the note.”

He added: “The letter was relatively straightforward, but students would have had to write plenty of detail to get the marks in it.

"The diary entry and the note, if students had plenty of practice with the past papers, students wouldn’t have had any problems here.” 

The ordinary level paper was also “relatively straightforward”, Mr McArdle added. 

The comprehensions were great, based on a trip on a hot air balloon, a chocolate candy company, a cinema for dogs opening its doors, Calvin Harris and his life in Ibiza, and a turtle returning home to Gran Canaria from Co Cork.

The paper’s Section B was similar to higher level, he added. 

If they had been practicing away, there should have been no surprises. 

The vocabulary was relatively straightforward.

Meanwhile, students who revised past papers also found nothing new or surprising on this year’s chemistry exam, according to Tara Lyons, chemistry teacher with the Institute of Education. 

“Students will likely have left the exam feeling confident that the expected and prepared elements appeared.” 

The paper opened with three questions on the experiments, which are usually mandatory for students to answer. 

However, due to covid adjustments, students had the option to avoid it this year.

“Those who attempted them found a mostly straightforward blend of practical details, observations and stoichiometry.” 

Meanwhile, Section B remained true to form, Ms. Lyons believed. 

“The questions weren’t long-winded or wordy, choosing instead to be clear, pointed, and requiring concise answers.”

