Dave Fanning apologises for 'poor taste' comments about Christy Dignam

Dave Fanning has apologised for his "bad" and "poor taste" comments on RTÉ radio following the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam.

RTÉ received more than 40 complaints about Mr Fanning's appearance on Today with Claire Byrne last Wednesday, in which he, Ronan Collins, Imelda May and Frances Black were asked to pay tribute to the 63-year-old.

Mr Dignam died last Tuesday after a long battle with amyloidosis.

Mr Fanning said today that the negative comments made after his appearance on the show were right, adding "it was bad". He said his remarks were "incredibly ill-timed and poor taste".

"I was trying to highlight some deeper issues in Ireland during the eighties and I totally missed the mark."

While appearing on the radio show last week, Mr Fanning — who was a 2FM DJ for decades — said that Aslan's appearance on his show early in their career was a "rung on the ladder."

He said: "You know, it’s public service broadcasting, we don’t deserve praise for it, we should just do it. And we did it for 400 bands.

"The point about that is when Aslan did their session near the beginning, they were so pleased and so proud and so like, ‘Wow, this is a rung on the ladder that we have now reached, we can also use this as a demo tape for record companies’."

Mr Dignam had left the band due to addiction issues on a number of occasions in the past, with Mr Fanning saying that he "blew it royally."

He told the show: "He would say later on that, you know, ‘because I was abused at the age of six by a neighbour, and this hole of my life for ages so I filled it, not by trying to get high with heroin, but just by filling it with heroin to keep myself away from the memory of it.’

I remember saying to him, ‘Are you sure about that now Christy? Are you sure you’re not trying to pull the wool over my eyes?'

"So look, you can look at it that way, if you like, that’s what I’m saying. Basically, what I’m saying is you have two things about people who go on heroin, get rid of them or doing the best you can with them.

"He just blew it. He left the band for five or six years… He came back then, a bunch of years later with Aslan and they had the biggest hit of all but it kind of went downhill after that in terms of major success.

“They really were the band for the people. The gigs – they played every gig around the country. You wouldn’t believe the places. All the time from Bundoran to Ballybunion to Bunclody, everywhere and they were really at one with the audience.

"I don’t necessarily think that’s always a good thing. I like a bit of mystique but it worked for them."

In a statement on Tuesday, RTÉ said they had received four formal complaints and 41 emails and calls to the RTÉ Information Office giving "negative feedback" in relation to Mr Fanning’s comments.

I listened back to my bit on the radio about Christy Dignam feeling that it wasn’t perhaps as bad as some comments have made out. Comments were right, I was wrong - it was bad. I was trying to highlight some deeper issues in Ireland during the eighties and I totally missed the… — Dave Fanning (@davefanning) June 20, 2023

Taking to social media on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Fanning admitted that he had listened back to the Claire Byrne show and that his comments were "wrong".

He said: "I listened back to my bit on the radio about Christy Dignam feeling that it wasn’t perhaps as bad as some comments have made out.

"Comments were right, I was wrong - it was bad.

He added:

Christy was honestly one of the nicest and most genuine people I met in the music business, as are all of Aslan, and I have said that many times down through the years. I particularly want to apologise to his family.

"Christy was ALWAYS a gentleman who deserves better than that from me."