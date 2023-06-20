Almost 4,000 people become Irish citizens

Almost 4,000 people have celebrated becoming new Irish citizens at ceremonies in Killarney.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee urged the new citizens to participate fully in Irish life.

"I encourage each new citizen to embrace your civic duty. It is an essential aspect of life in Ireland.

"It will empower you to become more engaged in civil society, whether it be in your local community or at national level," she said.

For one Syrian-Kurdish family, living in Tullamore, Co Offaly, it was the end of a long road to achieving full citizenship here.

Gikar-Khoun had travelled first to Turkey and then to Greece where he remained for two years, before coming to Ireland more than five years ago.

A tailor and interior designer, Gikar-Khoun now works as a chef.

His wife Ahlam hopes to become an Irish citizen too and has already applied. The couple have two children, aged nine and five.

"We are very happy," he said.

Drishti Lalwani originally from India has lived here for seven years.

Ms Lalwani arrived to do a Masters in human resources and now works in Intel in Lexilp.

"It is the beginning of a new journey," she said of her citizenship.

Of the new citizens, the largest number are from;

Britain (410);

Poland (331);

India (321);

Romania (279);

Pakistan (202) ;

Brazil (201).

Some 177 of the new Irish citizens this week are from Nigeria, 136 are from the Syrian Arab Republic, and 126 are from the Philippines.

A total of 161,000 people from 180 countries have received citizenship since 2011.

Remarking on how Ireland which was just celebrating its 100th anniversary, Further Education Minister Simon Harris said we have moved from being a country shaped by emigration to one of immigration.

"Ireland, a country of emigration for much of its history, had more recently become a country to which people from around the world had arrived," he said.

People were coming to Ireland because it was a safe haven, an inclusive and progressive society and to put down roots and raise a family, he added.

Minister of State Niall Collins with Jesus, Alejandra Yepez and baby Zach Aguilar from Dublin at the citizenship ceremony.

"The richness of our nation isn’t measured in wealth. It is measured in people," Mr Harris said, urging the new citizens to bring their own traditions and share them with us.

He thanked those present for "choosing Ireland as the home of your heart and the home of our future".

Ms Justice Mary Irvine, who was administering at some of the ceremonies, said Ireland had "largely avoided racial violence and intolerance" and disaffection seen in other countries.

"Carpe Diem", the judge said, urging the new citizens to take advantage of their opportunities.

Mohammed, Amina, and baby Dilgash, Christelle and Amelyah Edwardsand Yepez and Zach Aquolar at the ceremony.

Citizenship also brings with it responsibilities, Ms Justice Irvine added, urging the new Irish to become involved in their communities and towns.

There were cheers and hugs as the new citizens were confirmed with the playing of the national anthem.

The events were also welcomed in Killarney, with many of the new citizens planning holidays and short breaks around the event.