Child on bike hospitalised after collision as cyclist leaves scene

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon on a section of the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 16:11
David Kent

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital over the weekend after he collided with another cyclist while on his bike.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon on a section of the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.

Shortly before 3pm, gardaí were alerted to the incident between two cyclists.

There, they discovered an injured 11-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Gardaí understand that the second cyclist failed to remain at the scene.

A spokesperson confirmed that enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

