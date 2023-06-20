Man accused of assisting offender over Chloe Mitchell death remanded in custody

Man accused of assisting offender over Chloe Mitchell death remanded in custody

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3. A man appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge connected to her murder Picture: Family handout/PA

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 10:07
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man charged with assisting an offender over the death of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared at the town’s Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

A barrister for the defendant told the court there was no application for bail at this time.

Gordon, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison, was remanded in custody until July 6.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found over a week later.

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast last week.

Another man, Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

More in this section

Department of Health insists there is no need to worry about medicines shortages Department of Health insists there is no need to worry about medicines shortages
All-out retained firefighter strike tomorrow called off All-out retained firefighter strike tomorrow called off
Childhood problems - Child abuse Fears over the use of hotels as Government urged to act on childcare placement crisis 
#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Further research is needed to understand the extent and severity of problem gambling in Ireland, and its impact, says the ESRI.</p>

Extent of gambling addiction 'substantially underestimated'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd