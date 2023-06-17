Michael Healy-Rae joins campaign to save the Choc Ice: 'It's the first ice cream we can all remember'

Michael Healy-Rae joins campaign to save the Choc Ice: 'It's the first ice cream we can all remember'

Earlier this week, ice cream makers HB announced that they would be discontinuing the classic desert, which has been a fixture in Irish freezers since 1960. File Picture

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 16:17
Steven Heaney

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has voiced his support for an online campaign to save the Choc Ice.

Earlier this week, ice cream makers HB announced that they would be discontinuing the classic dessert, which has been a fixture in Irish freezers since 1960.

"We have found that it is no longer as popular as it once was,” a spokesperson for HB said in a statement.

“We will continue to offer classics such as Iceberger, Brunch, and Loop the Loop, and are happy to say that we have also brought back our chocolate ice cream Feast in time for the sun to shine.” 

Following the announcement, Choc Ice fans launched a petition demanding their favourite ice cream be returned to production.

The online petition now has nearly 1,000 signatures.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae. Picture: Dan Linehan
Among those to voice their displeasure at the discontinuation of the desert is Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

After jokingly asking on Twitter whether HB's announcement had anything to do with the Green Party, Mr Healy-Rae told Newstalk of his fondness for the humble Choc Ice.

“One of the first ice cream we can all remember is the Choc Ice,” he said. 

“You broke the hard chocolate layer, you got into the creamy ice cream in the middle, you chewed it up and you mix that layer on the outside with the inner beautiful ice cream.

“This created a sensation in your mouth like nothing before or after, and now to think that it's going from us.” 

Mr Healy-Rae said that he sold three Choc Ices to people in his shop after he opened at 7.15am this morning.

“Obviously they were listening to the news about the demise of the Choc Ice and then decided they better have one for breakfast before they’re gone.”

