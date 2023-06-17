Man, 40s, dies after being struck by articulated lorry in Mayo

A man in his 40s has died after he was struck by an articulated lorry in Mayo.
The incident happened at Knockroe, Bunniconlon at approximately 7.40am this morning.
Following the incident, the man was take to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the lorry, a man in his 60s, was uninjured in the accident.
The road has been closed pending a technical examination and local diversions have now been put in place.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who was travelling on the L6612 Bunniconlon to Enniscrone road between 7.30am and 8am - including anyone with video footage - has been requested to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.