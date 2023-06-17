Thunderstorm warning in place for 22 counties including Cork

Thunderstorm warning in place for 22 counties including Cork

These areas can expect to be hit with thunderstorms which will be accompanied by frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and a chance of hail. Picture: Damien Storan.

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 14:35
Michelle McGlynn

Met Éireann has issued a fresh thunderstorm warning as the week of unsettled and unpredictable weather continues.

A status yellow warning is currently in place for 22 counties - Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and all of Connacht.

These areas can expect to be hit with thunderstorms which will be accompanied by frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a chance of hail.

The warning is in effect and will remain in place until 11pm tonight.

People should take extra care when travelling as the weather conditions could lead to hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding.

In the North, counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry are under a yellow thunderstorm warning from the UK Met Office. This will be lifted at 9pm.

The three counties plus Antrim and Armagh will be under a second yellow warning on Sunday from midday to 9pm.

Tonight, heavy thundery showers will continue with a risk of hail and spot flooding but these will gradually die out overnight.

On Sunday, there will be scattered showers which will turn heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon and evening.

Showers will eventually die out on Sunday night with just a few lingering in the northwest.

It will be a wet start to the week as Monday promises widespread and persistent heavy showers.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in some areas which could lead to spot flooding.

Overall, next week looks to be slightly cooler but still above the average temperature. There will be further showers coupled with some thunderstorms.

Read More

Financial administrator of Blackrock Castle Observatory stole €26k from employer

More in this section

Christy Dignam funeral ‘We cherished him’: Dublin bids farewell rock legend to Christy Dignam
Industrial strike Firefighters to suspend strike action as Labour Court talks to begin
British Irish Council summit Housing crisis not just confined to Ireland, Leo Varadkar insists
Weather
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Belfast Northern Ireland.

Teenager in critical condition following road collision in Co Tyrone

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd