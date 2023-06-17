Thunderstorm warning in place for 22 counties including Cork

Met Éireann has issued a fresh thunderstorm warning as the week of unsettled and unpredictable weather continues.

A status yellow warning is currently in place for 22 counties - Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and all of Connacht.

These areas can expect to be hit with thunderstorms which will be accompanied by frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a chance of hail.

The warning is in effect and will remain in place until 11pm tonight.

People should take extra care when travelling as the weather conditions could lead to hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding.

In the North, counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry are under a yellow thunderstorm warning from the UK Met Office. This will be lifted at 9pm.

The three counties plus Antrim and Armagh will be under a second yellow warning on Sunday from midday to 9pm.

Tonight, heavy thundery showers will continue with a risk of hail and spot flooding but these will gradually die out overnight.

On Sunday, there will be scattered showers which will turn heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon and evening.

Showers will eventually die out on Sunday night with just a few lingering in the northwest.

It will be a wet start to the week as Monday promises widespread and persistent heavy showers.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible in some areas which could lead to spot flooding.

Overall, next week looks to be slightly cooler but still above the average temperature. There will be further showers coupled with some thunderstorms.