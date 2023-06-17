Financial administrator of Blackrock Castle Observatory stole €26k from employer

A former financial administrator at Blackrock Castle Observatory was given a suspended two-year sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for stealing cash totalling €26,000 in the course of her employment.

CORK Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Judge Colin Daly imposed that sentence and explained that some of the factors taken into consideration for the suspension in full of the sentence included the fact she was not in any trouble before or since, had repaid the money in full to her former employer and was now employed elsewhere with an employer who is aware of the case relating to her time at Blackrock Castle Observatory.