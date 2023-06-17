Rocket found off Irish coast shrouded in mystery as Virgin Orbit rules out ownership

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a rocket engine by fishermen from West Cork after Virgin Orbit has confirmed it does not belong to them.

The debris which was discovered in February was thought to be an engine belonging to Virgin Orbit’s failed launch from Cornwall in January.

The launch prompted warnings at the time about possible debris falling in an area off the South-West Coast of Ireland.

However, the rocket failed to orbit and was projected to land over water, likely burning up on re-entry to Earth.

Virgin Orbit confirmed the rocket does not belong to them. Credit: Andrew Harris

A spokesperson for the company said the debris found by Union Hall fishermen was not the property of Virgin Orbit and was unrelated to the launch from Cornwall.

“It’s definitely not LauncherOne – the exhaust valves aren’t right – and the satellites are CubeSats – much smaller than that. Also, at the time, Virgin Orbit confirmed the telemetry indicated that LauncherOne stayed on its course throughout its flight, within the safety zone over water west of Africa – so travelled way beyond Irish waters,” the spokesperson said.

The debris discovered which appears to be a rocket engine was manufactured by Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The company which describes itself as “at the centre of defence and discovery” is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

It describes itself as a world-recognized aerospace and defence leader which provides propulsion and energetics, missile defence, and strategic, tactical missiles and armaments to customers throughout the world.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne's strategic and tactical missile programs defend America, our troops and our allies,” its website says.

Aerojet Rocketdyne was not forthcoming to the Irish Examiner with any details of the launch in which the debris was a part of.

It is believed the rocket could belong to Aerojet Rocketdyne but the company has yet to confirm. Credit: Andrew Harris

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said: “Part of an engine recovered by an Irish fishing vessel during routine fishing operations has been brought into Keelbeg pier.

“Cork County Council has advised the relevant authorities and does not have any further information at this time.”

Co-owner of the Emerald Isle John Cahalane said the rocket discovery occurred during a 15-day long trip while fishing for prawns near the Porcupine Bank, approximately 200km from the west coast of Ireland.

The debris came up stuck in a net as they were hauling.