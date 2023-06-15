Helicopters called in to help as firefighters tackle gorse wildfire

Helicopters have been deployed to drop water on a gorse wildfire in Glenariff, Co Antrim, as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze (PA)

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 16:12
Claudia Savage, PA

Helicopters have been deployed to drop water on a gorse wildfire in Glenariff, Co Antrim, as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) declared a major incident on Wednesday as large fires took hold in Glenariff as well as Clogher in Co Tyrone.

On Thursday, more than 80 firefighters manning 14 engines continued to battle the blaze, which had a firefront of about one kilometre.

The NIFRS asked for the help of the Irish Air Corps,  which has used helicopters to drop water on to the flames.

NIFRS deputy chief fire and rescue officer Paul Harper said: “The support of our colleagues from the Irish Air Corps is most welcomed as firefighters from right across Northern Ireland continue to work in punishing conditions to bring this blaze under control.

“Deploying water directly on to the fire from the air will greatly enhance our firefighting operations.

“Due to the deep-seated nature of the fire and the sheer size and scale, a formal request was made for a specialist aerial resource.

“Thank you to the Irish Air Corps for their support and to all our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance.”

A gorse fire in Glenariff, Co Antrim (NIFRS/PA)

Mr Harper also asked for the public’s help in preventing gorse fires.

Gorse contains flammable oil and is susceptible to fire in dry and hot weather conditions.

“We have implemented several contingencies to ensure we can maintain a response to all types of emergencies today,” Mr Harper said.

“We continue to do all we can to support our firefighters on the frontline during this challenging time.

“To maintain our operational response across Northern Ireland we need the support of the community to help avoid further gorse fires during this exceptionally dry period.

“We expect the gorse fire in Glenariff to continue for another 24 to 48 hours. Please act safely, be responsible and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside.”

A gorse fire in Glenariff, Co Antrim (NIFRS/PA))

On Wednesday evening, there were more than 80 firefighters, 10 fire engines and specialist wildfire officers at the scene.

NIFRS asked the public to avoid the affected areas and be vigilant.

