Thunderstorm warning for 13 counties ahead of wet weekend

Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend as it looks set to be showery across the country.

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 17:26
Michelle McGlynn

There are more thunderstorms on the way as the spell of hot and humid weather continues.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for all of Connacht and counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

The warning will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann issued the warning as the affected areas will see heavy downpours, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a chance of hail.

Some areas might have some localised flooding.

Motorists and road users are advised to take additional care when travel during the weather warning especially where there could be sudden and heavy hail showers.

Later tonight, more showers will move into the southwest with some becoming heavy at times.

Friday will mark the beginning of what looks set to be a wet and showery weekend.

Tomorrow, the rain will extend to most areas throughout the day and there will be a chance of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain in the high teens to mid-twenties.

Overnight the scattered showers will continue while some mist and fog patches will develop in parts.

Showers will persist across the country during Saturday with further chances of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

As we head into Saturday evening, some sunny spells will develop between showers and the rain should die out entirely during the night.

This will be short-lived, however, as Sunday will once again be showery and sunny.

There will be little change heading into next week, staying warm but with further showers, thunderstorms and possible spot flooding.

