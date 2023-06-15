State Laboratory: 10 more chemists needed to tackle toxicology results backlog 

A further 10 chemist staff are required at the State Laboratory to tackle the backlog in toxicology results, according to the facility.

The Irish Examiner revealed on Saturday that coroners across the country have been informed by the State Laboratory that the turnaround time for toxicology results has been increased to 160 days “as we will not have sufficient resources in place to service the current increase in the short to medium term”.

This follows a recent increase from 93 days to 110 days, as reported by the Irish Examiner in March.

There are currently 25 staff members working in the toxicology section of the State Laboratory, working on samples forwarded for analysis by the country’s coroners or pathologists.

A spokeswoman for the laboratory said: “We think we need another 10 to bring the turnaround time back to 93 days.”

According to the State Laboratory, it has enough resources for 7,600 samples per year — but the average per year at present is 8,700, with a forecast of up to “9000-10,000 in the coming years”.

This is an increase of 10% per year in the past two years, according to the State Laboratory.

The issue will be raised with the Department of Justice in early July by members of the Coroners Society of Ireland. It is also the subject of a parliamentary question submitted by Wexford Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen, who is seeking an examination by the Department of Justice of the increase in turnaround times for toxicology results. He said:

This is causing delayed autopsies, postponed inquests, and major distress to families of the bereaved.

He is raising the issue after the family of Limerick man Christy Collopy spoke out about the impact the delays are having on them as they wait to find out the cause of his death.

The party’s justice spokesman, Pa Daly, has also written to the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, highlighting the need for difficulties in the coroners system to be tackled. As well as the delays in toxicology results, a lack of resources in the coroner's offices has also been raised as an issue by the coroners, while two reports on the inquest system in the past three years have called for widespread reform of the area.

Mr Daly said: "The long delays in toxicology results are causing families much anguish. This is the latest development in the long and sorry situation within coroners’ offices up and down the country.

The ICCL report is now a few years old and there are multiple other calls for reform. The Government must set out how they intend to reform the system and do so soon. I have written to the minister on the matter, urging her to address the situation urgently."

The State Laboratory is under the responsibility of the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform. A spokesman for the department said that the department is working with the State Laboratory, the Department of Justice, and the Office of the State Pathologist to address the challenges facing laboratory “and return to a turnaround time of 93 days”.