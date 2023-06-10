Coroners are warning delays in getting test results from the State Laboratory are leaving grieving families in limbo for months at a time and could impact criminal proceedings.

Months-long turnaround times for toxicology test results of people who have died unexpectedly are compounding distress caused by delayed autopsies due to lack of staffing. Inquests have also been increasingly postponed because of under-resourced coroners' offices.

In recent days, coroners across the country have been informed by the State Laboratory that the turnaround time for toxicology results has been increased to 160 days “as we will not have sufficient resources in place to service the current increase in the short to medium term”.

This follows a recent increase from 93 days to 110 days, as revealed by the Irish Examiner in March.

Mayo Coroner Patrick O’Connor, public information officer with the Coroners Society of Ireland, said the new extension would have an impact on the families of people who have died suddenly and said: “It is important that there is a very timely report furnished by pathologists and by the State Laboratory to coroners so that they can deal with bereaved families promptly and efficiently.”

He added the new turnaround times “will have an impact right across the legal system”, particularly with regards to inquests, and criminal investigations into suspicious deaths.

One family impacted by the delays told the Irish Examiner they have found it impossible to grieve their brother, who died on January 3 and whose ashes they had hoped to bury after finding out the results of his autopsy.

John Collopy with a photograph of his brother Christy: 'We don’t know what Christy died from, and we don’t know when we will know.' Picture: Patrick Browne

John Collopy’s 70-year-old brother Christy was found dead in his home on Lower Carey's Rd in Limerick. The family believes Christy died at least three days earlier.

Mr Collopy said the State was treating bereaved people “callously and coldheartedly”, with the delays show deceased people are a “forgotten constituency” by politicians.

“The emotional toll and how the grieving process has been exacerbated has been missed in this,” he said.

“We don’t know what Christy died from, and we don’t know when we will know.

“We have reluctantly decided that we will bury him with our mother at the end of June.”

He has contacted the Departments of Justice and the Taoiseach, and the State Laboratory to highlight his concerns and to establish what the cause of the delay has been.

According to the State Laboratory, it has enough resources for 7,600 samples per year — but the average per year at present is 8,700, with a forecast of up to “9000-10,000 in the coming years”.

This is an increase of 10% per year in the past two years, according to the State Laboratory.

The notification sent to coroners outlined that a “full, in-depth review of how the service currently operates which is being carried out”, is now being carried out in a bid to reduce the turnaround times “as soon as we can”.

A statement from AdVic, which provides support to families affected by homicide, said: “The impact of such delays for victims of crime should not be understated or dismissed. They only add to the trauma, hindering victims’ ability to find closure and move forward with their lives. They can also create a sense of powerlessness and frustration in victims and undermine their trust in the legal process.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Irish Examiner in Clonmel on Friday he does not have an “up to date briefing” on the situation at the State Laboratory and could not comment on it without getting further information on the matter.

A spokeswoman for the State Laboratory confirmed the turnaround times have been increased again recently.

She said: “The State Laboratory are working with the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform, the Department of Justice and the Office of the State Pathologist to address the challenge and return to a turnaround time of 93 days.”