Eighteen OPW residential staff properties lying empty for up to seven years 

There are 18 residential staff properties owned by the Office of Public Works (OPW) lying vacant, including one in Cork which has lain empty for seven years.

The properties, previously used for staff accommodation in State-owned parks, are in Cork, Dublin, Laois and Wexford.

The 18 facilities are among 58 staff properties in parks and gardens across the country.

In a response to a parliamentary question from Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín, OPW minister Patrick O’Donovan said the residences were “intrinsic” to existing parks and it was not possible to dispose of the properties.

“In general, these properties are allocated to staff in specific posts, such as park superintendents, deerkeepers etc, where there is a requirement for them to be present on the ground,” Mr O’Donovan said.

I am advised by my officials that there are 58 of these residential dwellings, with 18 currently vacant around the country primarily due to their age, condition and/or location which makes them unsuitable for modern occupation at this time.

“Works to upgrade such properties are part of long-term site-specific management plans and developments.

“There is an ongoing programme to refurbish a number of lodges on a phased basis, subject to resources.”

One property, located in Co Cork, has been vacant for at least seven years. Another, in Co Wexford, has been vacant for six years.

The remaining properties, located in Dublin and Laois, have been vacant for more than a year.

Mr Tóibín said it was “unforgivable” that the State was sitting on vacant properties for up to seven years. He called for the immediate refurbishment of the properties and asked that they be turned over to local authorities.

“In the teeth of a housing crisis where nearly 12,000 people are homeless, including up to 4,000 children, it is unforgivable that the State is sitting on vacant properties for such lengths of time,” Mr Tóibín said.

The State must bring these into use as a matter of urgency.”

When asked if any buildings had been offered, including the 18 vacant buildings, to the Department of Integration to be used as refugee accommodation, a spokesperson for the OPW confirmed that none had.

The spokesperson said this was due to their operational nature, as well as the age and condition of the buildings.