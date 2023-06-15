Staff burnout key reason for schools not doing Summer Programme

Staff burnout and a lack of financial incentives are some of the key reasons behind less than half of special schools saying they will offer the Summer Programme this year, a new survey has found.

The survey of more than 100 schools centred on the programme, which caters for children with complex needs. It has previously been criticised for low take-up among schools.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Autism sent an online survey to 128 special schools, and received 54 responses.

Only one in five of these schools said they ran the Summer Programme last year, while two in five said they would do so this year.

Difficulties with staffing were the main reasons cited by schools as to why they would not be running the programme, but some also said school buildings were unavailable.

When asked to provide further information, the schools listed numerous issues preventing them from offering the Summer Programme.

One school said: “We are not getting support from staff to do July Provision as they say that they are exhausted, burnt out and that they need their holidays. Many staff members have small children and they do not have childcare for the summer.”

At least eight schools mentioned the words “burnt out” in relation to staff in their response to the survey.

Another said it would not be safe to ask untrained staff who are not familiar with their students to work with them, as there are “too many challenging behaviours and the risk is too high”.

One school, which was planning on running the Summer Programme, said only a small number of internal SNA staff were interested so it could not be offered to the full complement of students it has.

“Difficulties with recruiting internal SNA staff,” the school said.

“Tax has been highlighted as an issue. A core of familiar staff is key and paramount to ensuring a successful and safe programme. The small number of staff who have expressed interest are anxious but willing.

“The programme can be stressful to facilitate without an adequate number/ratio of internal staff, external staff are very welcomed and appreciated, but lack of in-depth familiarisation with the individual complex needs of some students within our special schools poses problems for a successful and enjoyable Summer Programme.”

Schools were also asked how the participation rate could be improved, and what specific measures could be taken. Financial incentives would be key, as well as fast-tracking the Garda vetting process for SNAs.

One said: “The only way that I can see it working is simply by making it irresistible to staff from a financial gain point of view, reducing hours and other similar actions.”

Another said: “We need support for our families and this would be best served by a special school liaison teacher. Supporting special schools throughout the year would increase the uptake of special schools for the summer programme.”

However, other schools expressed doubts over whether any measures would help improve take-up of the programme, with a view that staff had no interest in taking part.

“I am not sure, staff are burned out and need the rest and are not willing to work during their holidays,” one said.