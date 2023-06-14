Major incident declared as more than 130 firefighters battle gorse blazes

More than 130 firefighters were battling gorse blazes as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) declared a major incident.

Flames in Clogher, Co Tyrone, and Glenariff, Co Antrim, were tackled by dozens of firefighters on Wednesday while others continued to deal with smaller gorse fires and emergency incidents across Northern Ireland.

A gorse plant contains flammable oils and burns easily in dry, hot weather.

NIFRS assistant chief fire rescue officer Aidan Jennings said the fires are expected to continue into Thursday.

“Our firefighters are working in challenging and exhausting conditions this evening in bringing two sizeable gorse fires under control in Glenariff and Clogher,” he said.

“We have dedicated substantial resources to these incidents from right across Northern Ireland. This, coupled with other ongoing incidents, has resulted in a major incident being declared this evening.

“I expect these incidents to continue across the evening and into tomorrow.”

On Wednesday evening, there were more than 80 firefighters, 10 fire engines and specialist wildfire officers at the gorse fire in Ballyemon Road, Glenariff.

The fire in Corleaghan Road, Clogher, was being tackled by 50 firefighters, four engines, a water tanker and a command support unit.

Mr Jennings asked people to avoid the affected areas and be vigilant.

“I want to reassure the public that contingency plans are in place. We will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency. However I am appealing for the public to support us during this critical time,” he said.

“Please avoid the areas where incidents are ongoing. Please act safely, be responsible and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside and good weather this evening and over the coming days.

“Please pay heed to our safety advice as conditions are ripe for more gorse fires to take hold. These types of incidents are extremely resource intensive and challenging for our firefighters and we need your support.”