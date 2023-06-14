Student killed in Nottingham attack was daughter of Dublin doctor

It has emerged that one of the students killed in Tuesday's knife attack in Nottingham, England yesterday was the daughter of an Irish doctor.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar's mother is Dublin-born Dr Sinead O'Malley who is now based in the UK.

The 19-year-old medical student was found stabbed to death in the street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fellow University of Nottingham student Barnaby Webber, also 19, was also killed.

School caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was later found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road after he was attacked and had his van stolen.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder at about 4am on Tuesday.

Grace O'Malley Kumar (left) with her family. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

Thousands of people have turned out at a vigil for the victims on the University of Nottingham’s main campus this evening.

Speaking at the vigil, Ms O’Malley-Kumar's father Sanjoy Kumar told crowds they will “never be forgotten”.

Mr Kumar said the turnout meant so much to him and his wife, Sinead. He said that Grace loved being up in Nottingham.

"In fact, we couldn't get her down. I said to her last week, ‘come down’, she said ‘well, after she’s had a few more sessions’. I used to call them her crisis meetings.

“The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing."

Mr Kumar remembered fondly the stories that his daughter would tell about her friends and her time in Nottingham.

Grace O'Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webber's fathers speak during a vigil at the University of Nottingham. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

“You’ll never be forgotten, by us, certainly. We have children who were taken away prematurely from us, that should never happen to any parent.

“All I can say to all of you guys is that thank you for things you did for our daughter and Barney, and look out for each other. Thank you.”

In an earlier statement released by Nottinghamshire Police, the family said Grace was a "truly wonderful and beautiful young lady".

Her brother, James, was said to be completely heartbroken over the loss of his sister and best friend.

"As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years.

Grace Kumar (left) pictured with her Southgate Hockey Club teammates. Picture: Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA Wire

"Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university.

“She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends. We request that all media outlets stop invading our privacy while we face this sorrow.”

Ms O'Malley-Kumar was a talented hockey player who played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

She was also a gifted cricketer, with Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex. The club called the teenager “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

England Hockey tweeted: “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday.

“Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”