650 employees at Tara Mines temporarily laid off

Tara Mines in Navan, Co Meath will temporarily cease production and exploration. Picture: Boliden

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 21:54
Michelle McGlynn

The parent company of Tara Mines has said "a combination of factors" has forced the decision to temporarily lay off Irish workers.

Tara Mines in Navan, Co Meath, owned by Boliden, employs around 650 people.

The announcement, made at 9pm on Tuesday, said that the mine will be placed under care and maintenance and that production and exploration has temporarily ceased.

Boliden said it is actively working to extend the life of the "high-cost mine". The statement continued: 

The business is currently cash flow negative, due to a combination of factors including operational challenges, a decline in the price of zinc, high energy prices and general cost inflation.

"Tara will therefore be placed under care and maintenance until further notice."

The workforce at the mine has been told they are laid off until conditions of the operation improve.

Tara is Europe's largest zinc mine and was acquired by Boliden in 2004.

Around 2 million tonnes of ore are mined annually for the production of zinc and lead concentrates.

