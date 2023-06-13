Thunderstorm warning in place for half of the country

A thunderstorm warning is in place for over half of the country this afternoon.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow warning which will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

The counties affected are Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Cavan, Donegal, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, and all of Connacht.

The national forecaster is warning of slow-moving showers with heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and a chance of hail.

There is a risk of localised spot flooding and road users are advised to take extra care as the rain could lead to difficult travel conditions.

Counties Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry are also under a Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning until 9pm.

The fresh batch of thunderstorms hit Irish shores following another very hot day with temperatures hitting 27C in some parts.

Another hot and muggy night is in store with temperatures not falling below 13C to 16C.

Wednesday will follow similar patterns to today with the mercury tipping between 22C and 27C for most of the country.

Light breezes on the coasts will be accompanied by good spells of hazy sunshine and heavy downpours and thunderstorms will return in the afternoon and evening - keeping mostly to the western half of the country.

The rest of the week is expected to bring more of the same as south to southeasterly breezes continue to feed up warm or very warm and unsettled weather.

The showers will become less intense but more widespread on Friday when it is expected some cooler conditions will also arrive.