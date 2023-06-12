Human rights body finds 'small issues escalated into full-scale riot' at Citywest transit centre

A human rights watchdog said there was an “intense, oppressive atmosphere” with poor ventilation and constant noise at the country’s main transit centre for refugees.

An internal briefing document from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) said residents at Citywest were being housed in a “cavernous, hangar-like area” with only partitions to separate beds.

Management there had said that once numbers being accommodated crept above 900, it had become increasingly difficult to manage tensions at the centre. “Discord was much more likely,” said the briefing. “[Management] noted that it can be small issues escalating into a full-scale riot.”

The atmosphere had been generally peaceful and harmonious, but significant disturbances had occurred, with the Muslim observation of Ramadan having been a “flashpoint” due to alternative sleep schedules.

The “information capture” report mentioned a serious incident that had included the use of knives, chairs being thrown, and other assaults.

The briefing report said: “35 security guards on site and 35 guards including [garda] riot squad. During one particular incident over Ramadan, [management] said it took them one and a half hours to get control back over the hub.”

It also said there was a “near daily” presence of international protection applicants who had not been given accommodation yet and had to be removed. In one case, a refugee had tried to gain access by swimming through the lake outside the Citywest Convention Centre.

'No privacy'

The IHREC had earlier this year sought meetings with the Department of Equality and Children to express concern over conditions at the centre. A briefing document from April following a visit to the centre said “unofficially” people were sleeping on ballroom chairs that had been pushed together to create makeshift beds.

This was “officially prohibited” for fire safety reasons; however, the accommodation crisis was so bad that it was being let go. There were also “insurance issues said to be arising” as the Citywest centre was forced to operate with a capacity above its bed count.

The briefing document said: “[The] sheer number of IP [international protection] applicants accommodated on ground floor with only partitions to separate beds means that noise is constant, albeit at reasonable level and mostly just conversation from what we experienced on the visit."

The briefing said there was “no privacy” and a “lack of [a] dignified sleeping space” although the area was clean and tidy despite the volume of people being accommodated.