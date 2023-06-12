Human rights body finds 'small issues escalated into full-scale riot' at Citywest transit centre

Human rights body finds 'small issues escalated into full-scale riot' at Citywest transit centre

An internal briefing document from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) said residents at Citywest were being housed in a “cavernous, hangar-like area” with only partitions to separate beds. File picture: Colin Keegan, Collins

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 14:06
Ken Foxe

A human rights watchdog said there was an “intense, oppressive atmosphere” with poor ventilation and constant noise at the country’s main transit centre for refugees.

An internal briefing document from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) said residents at Citywest were being housed in a “cavernous, hangar-like area” with only partitions to separate beds.

Management there had said that once numbers being accommodated crept above 900, it had become increasingly difficult to manage tensions at the centre. “Discord was much more likely,” said the briefing. “[Management] noted that it can be small issues escalating into a full-scale riot.” 

The atmosphere had been generally peaceful and harmonious, but significant disturbances had occurred, with the Muslim observation of Ramadan having been a “flashpoint” due to alternative sleep schedules.

The “information capture” report mentioned a serious incident that had included the use of knives, chairs being thrown, and other assaults.

The briefing report said: “35 security guards on site and 35 guards including [garda] riot squad. During one particular incident over Ramadan, [management] said it took them one and a half hours to get control back over the hub.” 

It also said there was a “near daily” presence of international protection applicants who had not been given accommodation yet and had to be removed. In one case, a refugee had tried to gain access by swimming through the lake outside the Citywest Convention Centre.

'No privacy'

The IHREC had earlier this year sought meetings with the Department of Equality and Children to express concern over conditions at the centre. A briefing document from April following a visit to the centre said “unofficially” people were sleeping on ballroom chairs that had been pushed together to create makeshift beds.

This was “officially prohibited” for fire safety reasons; however, the accommodation crisis was so bad that it was being let go. There were also “insurance issues said to be arising” as the Citywest centre was forced to operate with a capacity above its bed count.

The briefing document said: “[The] sheer number of IP [international protection] applicants accommodated on ground floor with only partitions to separate beds means that noise is constant, albeit at reasonable level and mostly just conversation from what we experienced on the visit."

The briefing said there was “no privacy” and a “lack of [a] dignified sleeping space” although the area was clean and tidy despite the volume of people being accommodated.

Read More

People denied re-entry to Citywest had been staying 'without specific authority'

More in this section

Portmarnock Beach Sun Pics Thunderstorm and rain warning as temperatures to hit 27C
Chloe Mitchell missing Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell
Renoir painting a first for public collection in Northern Ireland Renoir painting a first for public collection in Northern Ireland
Refugee CrisisPlace: CitywestPlace: DublinOrganisation: Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission
<p> Eoin Quinn and Emma Murphy from St. Brigid’s College, Loughrea Co. Galway reviewing their Leaving Cert paper. Picture: Hany Marzouk</p>

Maths paper 2 should be more popular with Leaving students but Junior Cert science under fire from teachers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd