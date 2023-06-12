Number of train collisions last year at highest level for at least a decade, report shows

Report shows there were 62 cases where a passenger was injured boarding or alighting a train or tram last year. File picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 14:45
Sean Murray

The rail regulator was notified of two incidents involving Irish Rail staff that “under slightly different circumstances could have resulted in loss of life or life-changing injuries” last year.

In its annual report for 2022, the Commission for Railway Regulation (CRR) said the number of train collisions was at its highest level for at least a decade and it was notified of 62 cases where a passenger was injured boarding or alighting a train or tram last year.

There were also two “notable events” which resulted in the self-evacuations of trains on the Irish Rail network, where passengers alighted when stranded between stations.

One followed a music event in Malahide in Dublin in June 2022, and another the following month in relation to the Bray Air Show.

In the case of the latter, it said: “When one Dart train was detained at a signal, passengers commenced a self-evacuation. The two trains immediately behind were then effectively stranded and passengers also started to self-evacuate.” 

At the time, Irish Rail apologised to customers and said it would ensure it learned lessons from the incident.

In its breakdown of injuries reported in railway operations last year, the regulator said there were six fatal instances resulting from trespass or where suspicious death was indicated.

A further three deaths were also reported, one of which involved a person falling onto a railway from a height, the regulator said.

CRR added the two serious incidents involving staff were “of concern”.

This included a member of staff being struck by a road rail vehicle during track engineering works in July 2022 and another staff member suffering facial injuries and a broken arm when they fell and came into contact with a tractor that was engaged in hedge cutting in November.

Both incidents were subject to further investigation, CRR said.

