Met Éireann predicts highs of 27C but thunderstorms likely

Temperatures are expected to hit a balmy 27C on Tuesday as the country prepares to bask in another week of hot, sunny weather.

However, amid the sunshine, there will be, what Met Éireann describes as, heavy showers or thunderstorms

Monday will be warm and humid with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.

Scattered showers will develop across the country. Heavy and thundery falls are likely with potential for spot flooding in some parts.

Highest temperatures of 20C to 25C are predicted, with coastal fog at times too.

Thundery downpours are possible in Munster on Monday night, but temperatures won't fall below 14C to 16C.

Ice cream man, Carlo Scapaticci gives Rossi the dog a treat from his van on Portmarnock Beach. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tuesday is expected to be very hot with sunny spells and light southeasterly breezes.

Top temperatures of 23C to 27C, although it will be less warm along the coasts due to sea breezes.

Localised thunderstorms may break out during the day, most likely in the west or midlands.

Tuesday night will be muggy again and temperatures aren't expected to drop below 13C.

From left, Ciaran Hughes (6), his brother, Emmet (8), sister, Clodagh (4), and friend, Milo Elliott (7) from Donnycarney enjoying the sunshine on Portmarnock Beach. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Highs of 27C are forecast again on Wednesday and 26C is expected on Thursday with little to no wind aside from sea breezes.

Showers are expected on Friday with hazy sunny spells and highs of 25C.

Humid and warm weather with showers is likely to continue into the weekend but it may turn cloudier.

Overall, according to the national forecaster, it will be "very warm throughout the week with sunny spells along with heavy showers or thunderstorms in some parts".

Pollen can trigger hay fever symptoms in many people. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

The UV index and pollen count will be high.

Pollen can trigger hay fever symptoms in many people. These include sneezing and coughing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy, red or watery eyes, itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears, pain around your temples and forehead, and headache.