Metal detectorist convicted and fined €1k for failing to report discovery of archaeological objects

A metal detectorist has been convicted and fined €1,000 for failing to report the discovery of archaeological objects which have now been returned to the State.

If you are interested in this article then no doubt you will enjoy exploring the various history collections and content in our history hub. Check it out HERE and happy reading

A range of artefacts, including silver medieval coinage and part of a medieval horse harness, were found by gardaí as part of their investigation into the case, and the items are now in the care and custody of the National Museum of Ireland.

Keeper of antiquities at the museum, Maeve Sikora, welcomed the outcome of the case, and described the judgment as “significant”.

She said she hopes it helps raise awareness of the laws in place to protect Ireland’s irreplaceable and unique archaeological heritage, and of the sanctions for breaking those laws.

The use of metal detectors to search for artefacts and the reporting of the discovery of artifacts in the State are both regulated under the National Monuments Act 1930 to 2014.

People must apply for consent to use detection devices to search for archaeological objects, and all archaeological objects without a known owner are property of the State, and finds must be reported within 96 hours.

“Ireland’s archaeological heritage belongs to everyone,” Ms Sikora said.

Artefacts have survived for centuries and often millennia and should be available to be studied and enjoyed for generations more to come.

No individual has the right to unnecessarily risk the preservation of our priceless archaeological heritage and we ask the public to be vigilant and to report any potential unlicensed metal detecting to An Garda Síochána.”

A Garda investigation into this case was launched following postings on a range of social media sites which alleged that an individual was involved in the unlicensed use of a metal detector to search for archaeological objects and may have been in possession of these objects.

A premises was searched and a range of artefacts, including silver medieval coins and part of a medieval horse harness, as well as a detection device, were recovered.

The case came before Judge Gearty at Dundalk District Court on May 31, and the judge convicted the individual of an offence under Section 4(1) of the National Monuments (Amendment) Act 1994 and fined him €1,000.

Ms Sikora said the unregulated use of detection devices poses a serious risk to Ireland’s archaeological heritage.

The Irish Examiner reported last March on the damage caused by rogue treasure hunters to two protected national monument sites in Cork, with investigations ongoing.

Up to 70 holes were dug at the 16th century Conna Castle, east of Fermoy, disturbing human remains of archaeological significance, and later, at least 10 holes were dug at Kilcrea Friary in Ovens, west of Cork City.

Finds can be reported to the National Museum of Ireland by phoning 01 6777444 or emailing antiquitiesdo@ museum.ie