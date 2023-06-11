Women of Honour call for tribunal of inquiry into Defence Forces allegations

The Women of Honour group has called for a tribunal of inquiry to be established into allegations of emotional abuse, physical torture, bullying, and sexual misconduct in the Defence Forces.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the group published their terms of reference for the inquiry, which they said would allow "as many people as possible with a chance to have their situation examined".

A statutory inquiry has been recommended after the publication of a damning report in March into the Defence Forces.

It found that 88% of female respondents in a survey had experienced one or more forms of sexual harassment, compared with 17% of male respondents.

Ahead of the group's meeting with the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste tomorrow, the Women of Honour group has identified their main priorities for the inquiry.

In a strong statement, they criticised the 'flawed' Review Group that had previously been established by the Department of Defence, which they had previously said could "not do the job"

A spokesperson said: "We will be proposing to (the Taoiseach and Tánaiste) our terms of reference for a tribunal of inquiry carried out in public, answerable to the public, and a report that will be made available to the public.

"It will be more transparent which will work towards building confidence and trust. It can still allow for anonymity for those who want it but it will finally put an end to the secrecy and concealment.

"A tribunal can be costly and may take longer but this is a matter of real public importance and so the public needs to know exactly what is going on and have confidence that it will be done right."

The group added that the terms of reference drawn up so far from the Government were "very narrow" and exclude a "huge number of issues and a large number of people".

They said: "In simple terms, the terms of reference need to look at all the football pitch. If, as proposed by the Government, in any match we only look at what happens inside the centre circle it would be a pointless exercise. Everything on the pitch needs to be looked at."

If anyone would like to connect with the Women of Honour group, they can be contacted in confidence at irishwomenofhonour@gmail.com.