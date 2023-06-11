'Impact of historic underfunding on mental health services is now becoming clear'

Mental Health Reform CEO Fiona Coyle: 'When people are experiencing distress, they should be met with a qualified healthcare practitioner.' File picture: Conor McCabe

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 20:30
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The impact of “historic underfunding” on mental health services is becoming clear said a coalition of campaigners, who cited worsening overcrowding in substandard buildings.

The Mental Health Reform group, which represents charities working in the sector, have responded to a report published by the Mental Health Commission (MHC) last week, which found only 27% of centres were compliant with the minimum requirements for premises.

The report also warned of the risk of “slipping back” to the past when the State was reliant on large institutions.

Mental Health Reform CEO Fiona Coyle said the report provides key insights into how inpatient mental health services function. She said: 

While there have been positive improvements, the MHC’s 2022 annual report highlights persistent issues in our mental health system that must be addressed.

“This includes the urgent need to update our mental health legislation and increase investment in mental health.

“The findings expose the negative consequences of historic underfunding in our mental health services, such as poor quality facilities, overcrowding, and a lack of community-based care.”

Ms Coyle pointed to areas of concern. “It is extremely disappointing that applications to involuntarily detain people by An Garda Síochána have increased for the fourth consecutive year.”

The report found 36% of applications for involuntary admission were from An Garda Síochána.

“When people are experiencing distress, they should be met with a qualified healthcare practitioner. An authorised officer should be the only person to sign applications for involuntary admission to an inpatient centre,” she said.

The reform of the Mental Health Act, 2001 must be progressed to oblige the HSE to increase the number of authorised officers across the country.

These reforms have been ongoing for a number of years with a public consultation process in 2021.

She said it is over 20 years since the last major change in mental health legislation.

“It is critical the Government introduces this legislation to the Houses of the Oireachtas as soon as possible.”

The report also highlighted up to 2,000 people live in large long-term care across different types of centres. This is despite policy pledges to move towards individual housing. 

“The admission of young people with enduring mental health difficulties to long stay approved centres is very worrying,” she said.

