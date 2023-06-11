Weather to get even warmer as 27C to follow thunderstorms

Ireland will see frequent thunderstorms over the next week as temperatures skyrocket even further to 27C.

The hottest day of the year so far saw a temperature of 25.7C recorded last week.

However, that will likely be blown past if Met Éireann's latest forecast is to be believed.

After a couple of duller days over the weekend - with some parts even getting some rain - Sunday will see another humid day featuring more heavy showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 24C, with overnight lows of just 12C as we head into Monday.

The latest Met Éireann forecast reads: "Another warm and humid day on Monday with hazy sunshine and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with the potential for some spot flooding, especially later in the day.

"Maximum temperatures of 22 to 25C"

Tuesday will be the first of three consecutive days with temperatures hitting their peak of 27C.

Met Éireann continue: "Very warm on Tuesday with sunny spells. Some heavy showers or thunderstorms will break out, especially in the midlands and west of the country.

"Very warm or hot on Wednesday with hazy sunshine and a few heavy showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 24 to 27C but again a little cooler in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

"Isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday night but most areas will be dry with some clear spells."

The humid conditions will stick around towards the end of the week, with the forecast predicting some very warm nights in particular.

It concludes: "Little change for Thursday and Friday with very warm or hot conditions by day as top temperatures range from 24 to 27C generally but slightly less warm in coastal parts due to sea breezes.

"There will be hazy sunny spells along with a few heavy showers or thunderstorms. Warm and humid by night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17C."