Weather to get even warmer as 27C to follow thunderstorms

Weather to get even warmer as 27C to follow thunderstorms

Pictured is a man watching the waves during the hot weather at the 40 foot in Dublin. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 08:09
David Kent

Ireland will see frequent thunderstorms over the next week as temperatures skyrocket even further to 27C.

The hottest day of the year so far saw a temperature of 25.7C recorded last week.

However, that will likely be blown past if Met Éireann's latest forecast is to be believed.

After a couple of duller days over the weekend - with some parts even getting some rain - Sunday will see another humid day featuring more heavy showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 24C, with overnight lows of just 12C as we head into Monday.

The latest Met Éireann forecast reads: "Another warm and humid day on Monday with hazy sunshine and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with the potential for some spot flooding, especially later in the day.

"Maximum temperatures of 22 to 25C"

Tuesday will be the first of three consecutive days with temperatures hitting their peak of 27C.

Met Éireann continue: "Very warm on Tuesday with sunny spells. Some heavy showers or thunderstorms will break out, especially in the midlands and west of the country.

"Very warm or hot on Wednesday with hazy sunshine and a few heavy showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 24 to 27C but again a little cooler in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

"Isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday night but most areas will be dry with some clear spells."

The humid conditions will stick around towards the end of the week, with the forecast predicting some very warm nights in particular.

It concludes: "Little change for Thursday and Friday with very warm or hot conditions by day as top temperatures range from 24 to 27C generally but slightly less warm in coastal parts due to sea breezes. 

"There will be hazy sunny spells along with a few heavy showers or thunderstorms. Warm and humid by night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17C."

Read More

Trump tells Republicans federal indictment is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘baseless’

More in this section

Chloe Mitchell missing Second man arrested as search for Chloe Mitchell continues
Wexford Hospital Wexford hospital emergency department to reopen next month after fire
Food bank's 'hard night' as more than 450 meals distributed Food bank's 'hard night' as more than 450 meals distributed
PSNI stock

Man assaulted and robbed after trying to help at faked road crash scene in Belfast

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd