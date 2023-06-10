Wexford hospital emergency department to reopen next month after fire

Wexford hospital emergency department to reopen next month after fire

A general view of Wexford Regional Hospital in Wexford Town.

Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 12:12
David Kent

The HSE has confirmed that the emergency department of Wexford General Hospital will reopen next month.

The hospital was hit by a fire in March which damaged large parts of the building, including the ED.

However, the damage done has now been repaired, with Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne confirming the reopening date on July 25 with the HSE.

The local Senator said, “After a horrendous fire and terrible water damage, the team that worked to ensure the Emergency Department reopening deserve so much praise. A four-month turnaround is a remarkable achievement, and I would like to congratulate all involved in getting us to this point.

“With the new 96 bed unit a top priority, the future for Wexford General is looking much brighter.”

