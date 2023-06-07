Gardaí concerned for welfare of Mayo woman who disappeared after travelling to Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing wonan,

38-year-old Bernie Muldoon is missing from her home in Ballina, Co Mayo since Friday, June 2.

Bernie left Ballina on that date and travelled to Dublin, staying overnight in Dundrum. She then left Dundrum on Saturday morning to go into the city centre and has not been seen since.

Bernie is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim figure. She has dark hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Bernie was wearing when she was last seen.

Investigating gardaí and Bernie's family say they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Bernie's whereabouts has been asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.