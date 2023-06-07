Orange warning issued for forest fire as hot weather continues 

An expected increase in temperatures this weekend has led to the Department of Agriculture issuing an orange warning for forest fires.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather over the next couple of days as temperatures once again hit highs of 25C on Friday and Saturday.

Things will also be uncomfortable at night time, with lows of just 11C overnight at the weekend.

While the hot spell is good news for beach-goers, it can cause significant danger in terms of forest fires.

The department raised the risk level to orange on Wednesday morning, saying that it will remain that way until Monday at the earliest.

The department has issued the following advice to the public:

Do not light fires in or near woodland.

Do not block forest entrances or roads when parking — access may be required by the fire service or forestry personnel in the event of an emergency, their job will be made easier if the roads are clear.

If you see a fire, report it immediately to the emergency services — Dial 999 or 112. Give clear details as regards location and any other useful information such as the size of the fire, wind direction, proximity to dwellings or forestry etc.

Do not approach fires.

A statement from the department adds: "Wildfires can be extremely dangerous and can rapidly change direction and behaviour. Avoid traversing uphill above fires — in suitable conditions, fire can travel uphill faster than you can run. Smoke can be highly disorienting and damaging to health. Avoid passing through smoke.

Do not attempt to extinguish fires yourself. Fire fighting is dangerous work and should be left to suitably equipped and trained personnel. If you see a fire, call the fire service and retire to a safe distance.

"Speed of response is vital so do not assume that someone else will make that call. If in doubt call out the Fire Brigade and summon help. Don’t wait for someone else to do it.

"The speed of your response could be the determining factor in saving someone’s life."