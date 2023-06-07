First islands policy in 27 years will focus on vacant homes

Inis Mór, Aran Islands, Co Galway. Funding of almost €2m for minor capital works on islands off Cork, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal is also expected to be announced.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 02:00
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

A scheme to renovate vacant and derelict homes is set to be extended to properties on offshore islands to boost housing supply.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien have agreed to bring in changes to the Croí Cónaithe
Scheme.

The maximum grant for island properties will be 20% higher for vacant properties at €60,000 compared to €50,000 on the mainland.

For derelict properties, the grant provided will be up to €84,000, compared to €70,000 on the mainland.

The measure will come into effect from July 1 and will be applied retrospectively to any existing applications. Vacant home officers will also be in place to identify vacant and derelict properties on the islands.

The move is to be announced by Ms Humphreys on Wednesday as she launches the first national islands policy in 27 years — Our Living Islands.

Remote working

The policy contains 80 commitments under a three-year action plan with a focus on improving services in housing, health, and education, delivering high-speed broadband, increasing tourism, supporting employment and remote working, and further developing outdoor amenities.

Supports will be provided to every island community to develop remote working facilities so that people can live and work in their own community.

Funding of almost €2m for minor capital works on islands off Cork, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal is also expected to be announced.

The Government’s forthcoming rural planning guidelines will be revised to recognise the specific challenges that island communities face.

E-health pods will also be rolled out on offshore islands to give residents and families improved access to health appointments as well as ensuring access to mental health services.

Other commitments include the delivery of high-speed broadband to island-based schools and investment in infrastructure.

Ms Humphreys has said Our Living Islands is an “ambitious” policy aimed at improving services which will in turn increase tourism.

“I’m particularly pleased to have worked with my colleague, the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, to provide additional funding under Croí Cónaithe to support islanders who wish to turn vacant and derelict properties into homes,” she added.

