Country's first public fertility treatment programme to offer choice of 12 packages

The country's first public fertility treatment programme will offer clients a choice of 12 packages through private clinics, the HSE tender for provision of services shows.

The tender calls for applications from clinics that can supply a list of named services and the expected start date is September of this year. Clients, once approved, will be able to choose the clinic they prefer from a panel of the successful bidders, the documents show.

“All public patients deemed eligible to access publicly funded, privately provided AHR (assisted human reproduction) services will be referred for treatment by one of the six public Regional Infertility Hubs,” the tender states.

There will be no limit on the number of clinics offering services and the application process will reopen every six months. A presentation titled “Assisted Human Reproductive (AHR) Medical services” indicates successful bidders must offer all 12 packages.

Among options required is complete IUI cycle (intrauterine insemination), a fertility treatment involving directly inserting sperm into a woman's womb. This will include pre-treatment consultation, treatment, and a pregnancy scan if required.

Clinics are expected to provide IVF (in vitro fertilisation) cycle encompassing fresh embryo transfer and not encompassing fresh embryo transfer. These include a consent process covering eventualities such as divorce or action regarding unused gametes and/or embryos.

ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection) will be required. A maximum of two cancelled cycles will be funded for IUI, IVF/ ICSI. There is no reference to failed cycles and how they will be taken into account.

Another package is for men who require Uncomplicated Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) managed via local anaesthetic or sedation.

Providers will be paid set rates ranging from €137 for Virology Screening Bloods to €6,383 for one form of ICSI.

“It is anticipated by the HSE that in the short to medium term, the majority of services will need to be provided via the private sector whilst the HSE builds up a network of public capacity,” the tender states. “It is currently planned that these services will commence as of September 2023.”

The National Infertility Support and Information Group (NISIG) welcomed the move but said questions still remain for women.

Spokeswoman Caitriona Fitzgerald said: “The timeline for this is September and we’ve been looking for updates on this for some time, so to see this is gone out to tender is to us a positive step forwards. It shows that the September timeline is still a realistic one.”

However, she called for more interaction with patient groups including NISIG as September draws nearer. “What we really want to see now is how this is going to look for patients that we represent,” she said.

“While it is another positive step forward, we are still in the dark around what this will actually mean for patients. We don’t know what the eligibility or the criteria looks like.” A key concern for NISIG is whether the service will be provided evenly around the country. Funding of €10m was provided in the Budget for this year.