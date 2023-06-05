Warm weather set to continue this week but 'isolated shower or two' possible 

Sunny, dry and warm weather will continue through the week, with parts of Ireland set to see highs of 25C.

Met Éireann said high pressure would continue to dominate our weather this week, "keeping things generally dry and warm with plenty of sunshine". However, an isolated shower or two will be a possibility in some parts.

Monday will see the temperature peak at about 25C, with the day being largely dry and sunny. Tonight, the northwest is expected to see "a little more cloud with just a very slight chance of a passing shower".

Skies are expected to clear later in the night, with lowest temperatures of 8C to 13C and a few possible mist or fog patches.

Tuesday is forecasted to stay generally dry and sunny with clouds arriving in the afternoon and evening. The west could see an isolated shower or two, but temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s.

Wednesday should see temperatures once again ranging between 20C and 24C, with dry, warm and sunny spells expected. Met Éireann said there is a chance of a light shower in Ulster.

"The east and northeast will be slightly cooler, with highs of 16C to 19C in light to moderate easterly winds."

Wednesday night should remain "dry and clear overnight", with lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

Looking ahead, Thursday should stay dry with hazy sunshine and some patchy cloud and it will be much the same for Friday. However, Met Éireann said it is possible "that it will be cloudier at times in the south and southwest, with the chance of some patchy rain and drizzle".

The weekend should stay warn with temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.

Met Éireann added there was "uncertainty in the forecast" for next weekend "but there is a chance that some showers will move across the country from the south".