Road users will be able to upload footage of driving offences through Garda portal

An online portal for the public to upload footage of road traffic offences they have witnessed should be established as soon as possible, and could be up-and-running as early as next year, the Government has been told.

Furthermore, it has been recommended that parking in a cycle lane, bus lane, or on a footpath should be considered as “parking in a dangerous position” and see a motorist given a fine and three penalty points on their licence.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee has suggested these measures along with 10 other recommendations in a report on the enforcement of road traffic offences in Ireland, which heard of “poor enforcement” of rulebreaking on Irish roads.

It comes as motorists were advised to slow down when out driving this June Bank Holiday weekend, with almost 80 deaths recorded on Irish roads so far this year.

In its report, the committee said that poor enforcement of traffic offences has an effect in particular on vulnerable road users including parents with children, those with mobility difficulties, or those who are blind or visually impaired.

“It was highlighted that for these individuals, poor enforcement can result in their freedom of movement being limited and therefore reduce their independence,” it said.

It heard that increasing fines or expanding road traffic awareness programmes would have little impact unless they are accompanied by consistent and effective enforcement by the bodies responsible.

Online reporting

On the issue of the online portal for the likes of dashcam footage to highlight bad behaviour from motorists, the committee said it was suggested that members of An Garda Síochána who specialise in roads policing and legislation could analyse the footage and decide if there is sufficient evidence there to prosecute.

The committee heard that “active planning” is underway for such an online reporting mechanism which could be introduced in Ireland next year.

It also recommended the establishment of a 12-month pilot programme using automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) technology to detect speeding offences. This pilot could then help inform the wider rollout of such technology.

The current fixed charge penalties should also be reviewed, it said, with consideration given to increasing the fines applied to those who park or drive in a bus illegally.

Furthermore, “zero-tolerance zones” should be introduced in certain areas and monitored by community policing units in a bid to “decrease the number of road traffic offences occurring in these areas”.

In his opening remarks to the report, committee chair and Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless said a copy had been sent to the Minister for Justice.

The Committee looks forward to working proactively and productively with the Minister to address the issues identified in relation to the enforcement of road traffic offences.

And, ahead of the bank holiday, gardaí appealed to motorists to take care this weekend.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: “The June Bank Holiday period is one of the busiest periods on our roads and when road users are at the highest risk of being involved in fatal collisions.

“In 2022, there were 8 fatalities and 18 serious injuries during this period and I am appealing to all road users to slow down and exercise caution so as to avoid this devastating impact to families and communities across the country. Motorists should be particularly mindful of vulnerable road users.”