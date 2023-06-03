Man, 30s, dies following car crash in Co Offaly

Man, 30s, dies following car crash in Co Offaly

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 09:11
Sally Gorman

A man, 30s, has died following a crash in Co Offaly.

The single vehicle collision involving a car occurred between 5am and 5:30am on Saturday morning on the R421 at Clonagh East, Tullamore.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours today.

Local diversions are in place and forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R421 at Clonagh East in Tullamore between 4:45am and 5:45am.
 Anyone with any information can contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Missing Kerry pensioner Liam Brassil, 93, found

