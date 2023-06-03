Ireland's first professional esports gaming academy launched in Cork 

An unassuming office on Cork's South Mall connects the city with eight-time Olympic Gold medallist, Usain Bolt and the rapidly growing multi-billion-euro industry of competitive computer gaming.
Located in the Republic of Work is the international headquarters of WYLDE — Ireland’s first-ever professional esports organisation, founded in 2021 by CEO Steve Daly, CFO David Cronin, and co-owner Usain Bolt.
WYLDE was born just as competitive gaming was rapidly establishing itself as a form of mainstream entertainment.
While still largely unheard of in Ireland, competitive gaming has gone from strength to strength across the globe. By 2025, it is estimated that the esports market will be worth around €1.8bn, with sporting organisations like the Olympic Committee backing the growing industry.
Esports can be extremely lucrative for those at the top. In 2022, tournaments for the popular multiplayer battle arena game, DOTA 2 offered a prize pool in excess of $30m, with the overall winners taking home around $8m.
WYLDE’s academy in Cork operates as a performance and training centre for professionals to train and meet coaches. Contracting 20 professional players, the academy competes in international tournaments across four video games — Rocket League, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and FIFA.
The company's co-founder and chief executive, Steve Daly believes esports will be as big as well-known football or basketball clubs in the next ten years.