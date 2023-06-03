Ireland's first professional esports gaming academy launched in Cork 

Ireland's first professional esports gaming academy launched in Cork 

WYLDE CEO and Ireland Esports chairman Steve Daly and Rocket League coach Matthew May with Esports players in the WYLDE Academy in the Republic of Work, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 01:57
Emer Walsh

An unassuming office on Cork's South Mall connects the city with eight-time Olympic Gold medallist, Usain Bolt and the rapidly growing multi-billion-euro industry of competitive computer gaming. 

Located in the Republic of Work is the international headquarters of WYLDE — Ireland’s first-ever professional esports organisation, founded in 2021 by CEO Steve Daly, CFO David Cronin, and co-owner Usain Bolt.

WYLDE was born just as competitive gaming was rapidly establishing itself as a form of mainstream entertainment. 

While still largely unheard of in Ireland, competitive gaming has gone from strength to strength across the globe. By 2025, it is estimated that the esports market will be worth around €1.8bn, with sporting organisations like the Olympic Committee backing the growing industry.

Summer Thompson explaining how WYLDE coaches esports players to Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney after he officially opened Ireland’s first professional esports training centre. Picture: Gerard McCarthy
Summer Thompson explaining how WYLDE coaches esports players to Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney after he officially opened Ireland’s first professional esports training centre. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Esports can be extremely lucrative for those at the top. In 2022, tournaments for the popular multiplayer battle arena game, DOTA 2 offered a prize pool in excess of $30m, with the overall winners taking home around $8m.

WYLDE’s academy in Cork operates as a performance and training centre for professionals to train and meet coaches. Contracting 20 professional players, the academy competes in international tournaments across four video games — Rocket League, Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and FIFA.

The company's co-founder and chief executive, Steve Daly believes esports will be as big as well-known football or basketball clubs in the next ten years.

Read More

WYLDE: Inside Usain Bolt's Cork city academy pushing competitive gaming into the mainstream

More in this section

Pet owners warned to keep animals away from lakes and ponds after death of dogs Pet owners warned to keep animals away from lakes and ponds after death of dogs
Hezbollah criticises judge for alleging group linked to Private Seán Rooney’s death Hezbollah criticises judge for alleging group linked to Private Seán Rooney’s death
Tributes paid to 'courageous and fair' ASTI president Miriam Duggan Tributes paid to 'courageous and fair' ASTI president Miriam Duggan
eSportsgamingPlace: South MallPlace: CorkPerson: Usain BoltPerson: David CroninPerson: Steve DalyOrganisation: WYLDEOrganisation: Republic of Work
(Niall Carson/PA)

Man charged after footage shows ‘taxi driver threatening passenger with gun’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd