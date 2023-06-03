Ireland's first professional esports gaming academy launched in Cork 

An unassuming office on Cork's South Mall connects the city with eight-time Olympic Gold medallist, Usain Bolt and the rapidly growing multi-billion-euro industry of competitive computer gaming.

Located in the Republic of Work is the international headquarters of WYLDE — Ireland’s first-ever professional esports organisation, founded in 2021 by CEO Steve Daly, CFO David Cronin, and co-owner Usain Bolt.